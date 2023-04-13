Juvenile shot overnight in East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a juvenile was reportedly shot overnight in East St. Louis.

The incident was reported just after midnight at 1400 North 39th Street. According to authorities, a person has been taken into custody following a pursuit on I-64 at 25th Street. Police are trying to determine whether this is related to the shooting.

News 4 will provide updates once new information has been released.

