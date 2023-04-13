Juvenile shot overnight in East St. Louis

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a juvenile was reportedly shot overnight in East St. Louis.

The incident was reported just after midnight at 1400 North 39th Street. According to authorities, a person has been taken into custody following a pursuit on I-64 at 25th Street. Police are trying to determine whether this is related to the shooting.

News 4 will provide updates once new information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a...
Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a REAL ID
A robocall threat made against Granite City High School prompted a large law enforcement...
Granite City High School one of at least 12 Illinois schools to receive threats Wednesday
Joseph H. Moore, 31, is accused of killing James and Norma Moore.
Man accused of murdering his parents in Hazelwood home
Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says
A man was shot and killed in a road rage shooting in Dellwood Tuesday evening, police tell News 4
Man dead in road rage shooting in Dellwood

Latest News

Two first responders taken to hospital following O'Fallon fire
Two first responders sent to hospital after battling overnight fire in O’Fallon, Mo.
Juvenile shot overnight in East St. Louis
Juvenile shot overnight in East St. Louis
Two first responders taken to hospital following O'Fallon fire
Two first responders taken to hospital following O'Fallon fire
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information