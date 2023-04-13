Habitat for Humanity St. Louis in need of donations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Habitat for Humanity is an organization that does so much for so many right here in the metro, and it’s well documented right here on News 4.

Habitat for Humanity is always hard at work building homes and futures for countless people, and the need for donations across the country is growing.

While many want to help, the best way to ensure your dollars go to local builds is to donate to the St. Louis branch of the organization.

In the last year, Habitat for Humanity has helped more than 7 million people with housing across the country.

To donate to the St. Louis branch of the organization, you can go to the Habitat for Humanity St. Louis website.

