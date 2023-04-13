Former firefighter charged with arson in Franklin County

Prosecutors charged Michael Wayne Cashon with arson, resisting arrest and stealing.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Woods
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV) -- A former firefighter for the Kinloch, Missouri, Fire Protection District was charged Monday with arson and other crimes in Franklin County.

A probable cause statement alleges Michael Wayne Cashon intentionally set fire to a home on Sunday evening on Thurman Avenue in New Haven, Missouri. An investigator with the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started from combustible materials in two separate parts of the outside of the home.

The statement said a neighbor saw Cashon at the home around 8 p.m., close to the time the fire started. Cashon later returned to the house after firefighters from the New Haven-Berger Fire Protection District arrived and attempted to help put the fire out.

The Franklin County Assessor has Cashon listed as the owner of the home that caught fire on Thurman Avenue.

Police arrested him around 2 a.m. Monday after questioning him, the statement said. The arresting officer claimed Cashon became hostile after he was told he would be arrested for arson.

Police said Cashon was a firefighter at the Kinloch Fire Protection District until about a month ago.

He was also charged with resisting arrest and stealing an amount under $750. He has a bond hearing scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

