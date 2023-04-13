First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Threat for Severe Storms

By Kent Ehrhardt
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • 2 More warm and dry days through Friday
  • Scattered storms Saturday
  • Some afternoon-early evening storms could be severe

Thursday & Friday: Increasing high clouds, but still a nice and warm day with a highs in the low 80s. Friday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies, but expect another mild day with perhaps just a touch cooler high in the upper 70s. Humidity remains low.

WEEKEND CHANGES...

Saturday: A few isolated showers and storms are possible in the morning. Then a break before a cold front arrives in the afternoon to early evening with more scattered storms. It will be mild and windy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. But let’s watch for some storms in the afternoon to early evening that could be strong to severe. Right now our area is in a level 2 severe threat for the potential of damaging wind or hail with an isolated tornado threat.

Sunday: A big cool down arrives Sunday with highs near 60 and a windy day. So there will be a chill in the air for sure and a chance for a few early day sprinkles.

