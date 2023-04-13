Farmer has box truck stolen from Soulard Market, wants security, infrastructure improvements

By Alex Gaul
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Metro East farmer whose truck was stolen in broad daylight is hoping for change at Soulard Market.

The crime happened on March 31 while the Ford box truck was running and being loaded. An unknown suspect hopped in and drove it off toward the nearby highway on-ramp.

The Scharf family has operated a stall at the open-air market for 46 years. Co-owner Allen Scharf said the market is a staple of St. Louis. Almost two weeks have gone by since the truck was stolen. He wants to see added safeguards in place to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“Anytime the market’s open, we need some security there, and we need some infrastructure improvements,” Scharf said. “Most places have video cameras now. The market doesn’t have any.”

The City Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry said they provide security for the area. City Police said the stolen truck is one of four calls for stolen vehicles at Soulard Market since last June.

Scharf said he wants the market to remain a treasure of the city for future generations, like his grandson J.T., a budding farmer.

“There’s a lot of people there on a Friday and Saturday, and I don’t want anything terrible to happen,” Scharf said.

News 4 reached out to the market’s management and did not hear back.

