Ex-DOE official takes plea deal in case of stolen luggage from Las Vegas airport

Samuel Brinton
Samuel Brinton(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Department of Energy official pleaded no contest Tuesday to stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport last July, according to court records.

Samuel Brinton was serving as a deputy assistant secretary at the DOE at the time when the theft occurred July 6, 2022.

A warrant was issued for Brinton, who was arrested Dec. 8.

On Tuesday, Brinton was sentenced to pay $3,670.74 in restitution for the stolen luggage and clothes, and given 180 days suspended jail term.

Brinton has since been fired.

