Board of Aldermen discusses modernization of rules

Progressives strengthen influence on St. Louis Board of Aldermen
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Office of the President met with members of the Board of Aldermen on Wednesday to discuss changes in rules for the 2023-2024 legislative session.

The meeting was held in efforts to modernize and streamline the language used in the rules that govern the Board of Aldermen, as well as reform the way that seniority is used.

Some of the rules that have been changed are in regards to the transition from 28 to 14 Wards, such as quorum, number of committees and voting majorities. Other rules changed reflect a shift to technology in order to reduce paper use.

A full list of changes can be found below.

Aldermen will be sworn in for the 2023-2024 session on April 18, 2023.

