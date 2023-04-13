Bill to ease access to physical therapy headed to Governor’s desk

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In Missouri, it could soon be easier for you to get physical therapy

A new bill on its way to Governor Parson would allow patients to get help from physical therapists without seeing a doctor.

Right now, you have to get a prescription referral before you can get physical therapy.

Only therapists with doctorates in physical therapy or at least five years of experience in the field would be allowed to participate.

