Weekend Changes: Storms First, Then A Cool Down

By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • 2 More warn and dry days through Friday
  • Scattered storms Saturday
  • Some afternoon-early evening storms could be strong

Thursday & Friday: Increasing high clouds, but still a nice and warm day with a highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Friday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies, but expect another mild day with perhaps just a touch cooler high in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND CHANGES...

Saturday: A few isolated showers and storms are possible in the morning. Then a break before a cold front arrives in the afternoon to early evening with more scattered storms. It will be mild and windy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. But let’s watch for some storms in the afternoon to early evening that could be strong and maybe severe. Confidence is low on if the ingredients will come together (and exactly where in the region) for strong storms. Right now, the favored area would be near to East/Southeast of St. Louis. However, with low confidence right now, we will hold off on issuing a Frist Alert Weather Day. Check back with us for more updates on the weekend storm threat.

Sunday: A big cool down arrives Sunday with highs near 60 and a windy day. So there will be a chill in the air for sure, but expect a dry day with partly cloudy skies.

7 Day Forecast

