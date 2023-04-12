USWNT fans enjoy team’s first game at CITYPARK

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than 20,000 soccer fans saw the US women’s national soccer team defeat the Republic of Ireland 1-0 Tuesday night at CITYPARK.

It was the team’s first game in St. Louis since 2019 and the first at the city’s brand new soccer stadium CITYPARK. Many fans arrived early to take in the pregame festivities outside the stadium.

The block party had live music, food and plenty of fun for fans of all ages. It’s a special moment for many local soccer fans, some getting to watch their heroes on the field in-person for the first time. Charlotte Wilson and Leah Winingham both play soccer for a local youth soccer club and say the team, including captain and St. Louis native Becky Sauerbrunn, inspires them.

“It just makes us feel like we can be like them,” Charlotte Wilson said. “They encourage us.”

Fans say they loved the return of national team soccer to St. Louis and hope that it’s the first of many matches to come at CITYPARK.

The official attendance announced for the game was 22,294.

