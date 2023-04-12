Weekend storms will end the dry stretch

By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Lots of sunshine & warm temperatures near 80
  • The high-pressure pattern comes to an end this weekend
  • Our next rain chance arrives Saturday

Today: Temperatures will sit in the lower 80s this afternoon. A persistent high-pressure pattern is giving us this dry and unseasonably warm weather. The high pressure will retreat eastward Thursday. Temperatures tonight will drop to a low of 56°.

What’s Next: Thursday will bring us another day of temperature in the 80s. Our next chance for rain and storms should arrive late Friday night into Saturday. A bit early for the exact time but a few showers and storms are possible in the morning with more widespread storms in the afternoon if the cold front timing holds. Behind the cold front, expect slightly cooler temperatures Sunday and a breezy afternoon.

7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Constantino Spatafora is accused of shooting a security guard at a St. Charles retirement...
Resident of St. Charles retirement community accused of shooting security guard
Maurion Rich, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Suspect charged in shooting at Plaza Frontenac
The shooting happened at an apartment building in the 11100 block of Riaza Square just before...
Police ID man killed in overnight homicide at North County apartment complex
Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a...
Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a REAL ID
Have a craving for a breakfast sandwich?

Latest News

April 12 afternoon forecast
Weekend storms will end the dry stretch
April 12 morning forecast
Sunny & Warm, Weekend Storms
Warm Days Ahead, Rain & Storms By Saturday
Warm Days Ahead, Rain & Storms By Saturday
Sunny Skies With Highs Near 80 Through Thursday
Sunny Skies With Highs Near 80 Through Thursday