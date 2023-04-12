Weekend storms will end the dry stretch

First Alert Weather:

Lots of sunshine & warm temperatures near 80

The high-pressure pattern comes to an end this weekend

Our next rain chance arrives Saturday

Today: Temperatures will sit in the lower 80s this afternoon. A persistent high-pressure pattern is giving us this dry and unseasonably warm weather. The high pressure will retreat eastward Thursday. Temperatures tonight will drop to a low of 56°.

What’s Next: Thursday will bring us another day of temperature in the 80s. Our next chance for rain and storms should arrive late Friday night into Saturday. A bit early for the exact time but a few showers and storms are possible in the morning with more widespread storms in the afternoon if the cold front timing holds. Behind the cold front, expect slightly cooler temperatures Sunday and a breezy afternoon.

