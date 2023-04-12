St. Louis Fire Department hiring ‘Probationary Fire Privates’

The St. Louis Fire Department has opened applications for ‘Probationary Fire Private’ Positions.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Fire Department has opened applications for ‘Probationary Fire Private’ Positions.

The department is looking for applicants who possess a sense of duty and quick reflexes in response to both physically demanding and life-threatening emergencies. The starting annual salary is $49,250.

“We believe our department is a leader, in serving the needs of the community, technological advancements, professional standards, and just across the bar we are ‘Justifiably Proud’,” said Captain Garon P. Mosby.

Applicants will need to be at least 18 years old and have earned either a high school diploma or G.E.D. A valid driver’s license is required at the time of the application and interview.

“These individuals are people who go out and risk their lives for people they don’t even know,” said Ryan Branson, Sr., a talent acquisition specialist for the City of St. Louis Department of Personnel. “When looking for candidates we apply Ordinance 71074 , the ‘Ban the Box’ policy, which prohibits background checks being sought until it has been determined that you have the skills to qualify for the position.”

Click here for more information or to apply.

