St. Louis County man pleads guilty to collecting child porn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County man recently pleaded guilty Wednesday to viewing and collecting child porn.

Christopher Cotton, 32, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of receiving child porn. He admitted that he uploaded files of child porn to DropBox. Authorities say he told them that he received child porn from at least 15 minors with whom he had been in contact on social media. Cotton said the youngest was 13 years old.

Investigators say they later found more than 16,000 images and 46,000 videos of child porn stored on his laptop and three cell phones.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.