Police chase of stolen tractor trailer ends in parking lot of a Parkway elementary school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police chase of a stolen tractor-trailer cab that started in Illinois ended in the parking lot of Mason Ridge Elementary School.

Troopers located the vehicle on I-64 near Hwy K and attempted to stop the vehicle which failed to yield. The vehicle exited I-64 at Mason Rd., traveled Southbound on Mason where it entered Mason Ridge Elementary parking lot and struck a dumpster and side of the school. — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) April 12, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said they received a call about the stolen trailer out of Minnesota just after 4 p.m. They said that Troopers had located the vehicle on I-64 near Highway K and tried to stop it, but the driver did not stop.

MSHP said the vehicle then exited I-64 at Mason Rd. and entered Mason Ridge Elementary School, where it crashed into a dumpster.

The driver then fled on foot but was taken into custody without incident. He has been identified as a 31-year-old from Remer, Minnesota.

The man has been taken into custody and in the St. Charles County Jail awaiting charges.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.