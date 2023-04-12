Police chase of stolen tractor trailer ends in parking lot of a Parkway elementary school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police chase of a stolen tractor-trailer cab that started in Illinois ended in the parking lot of Mason Ridge Elementary School.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said they received a call about the stolen trailer out of Minnesota just after 4 p.m. They said that Troopers had located the vehicle on I-64 near Highway K and tried to stop it, but the driver did not stop.
MSHP said the vehicle then exited I-64 at Mason Rd. and entered Mason Ridge Elementary School, where it crashed into a dumpster.
The driver then fled on foot but was taken into custody without incident. He has been identified as a 31-year-old from Remer, Minnesota.
The man has been taken into custody and in the St. Charles County Jail awaiting charges.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.