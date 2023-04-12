Parkway North High School hosts Special Olympics

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – Parkway North High School hosted the Special Olympics on Tuesday.

“We have been on Covid pause for four years so most of the staff and all of the students have never experienced this day before, so we’re excited to get them out here and kind of rebirth our tradition, which is my favorite day of the school year,” said Wendy Freebersyser, a teacher at the school and the event’s coordinator.

Each of the 192 student-athletes that competed had a buddy from the high school to help them throughout.

“There’s soccer games, there are track and field events, there are just so many different activities that we can participate in to help those in need, and I think it’s a really important cause that we’re helping right now,” explained Amelia Vogt, a senior at the high school.

While not on the track or field, a carnival was set up for the students to enjoy.

