Parkway North High School hosts Special Olympics

Parkway North High School hosted the Special Olympics on Tuesday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – Parkway North High School hosted the Special Olympics on Tuesday.

“We have been on Covid pause for four years so most of the staff and all of the students have never experienced this day before, so we’re excited to get them out here and kind of rebirth our tradition, which is my favorite day of the school year,” said Wendy Freebersyser, a teacher at the school and the event’s coordinator.

Each of the 192 student-athletes that competed had a buddy from the high school to help them throughout.

“There’s soccer games, there are track and field events, there are just so many different activities that we can participate in to help those in need, and I think it’s a really important cause that we’re helping right now,” explained Amelia Vogt, a senior at the high school.

While not on the track or field, a carnival was set up for the students to enjoy.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man robbed, kidnapped at gas station
Man robbed, kidnapped at gas station
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
A Missouri family trying to adopt a little boy in what’s become an international adoption...
Missouri family united with son after years of international adoption issues
Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Jet’s Pizza restaurant in Creve...
Charges issued in shooting outside pizza restaurant in Creve Coeur, suspect at large
Maryland Heights facility under investigation after patient death
Maryland Heights facility under investigation after patient death

Latest News

This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow...
Idaho jurors see graphic photos of slain kids in mom’s trial
Man robbed, kidnapped at gas station
South Grand residents, shocked following robbery, kidnapping at gas station
Crestwood police investigate graffiti at Watson Plaza Shopping Center
Crestwood police investigate graffiti at Watson Plaza Shopping Center
library hours
Some St. Charles County libraries closing Sundays amid staffing shortage