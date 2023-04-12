Mission Taco Joint opening in Town & Country later this year

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN & COUNTRY (KMOV) -- Mission Taco Joint plans to open a location in Town & Country later this year.

The West Coast-style street food concept has announced plans to open a location at the Clayton Village Shopping Center. An exact date for the restaurant open has not been released.

“Between opening a concession stand at Busch Stadium, the St. Charles arcade and event space, and our soon-to-open location in Leawood, Kansas, this has been a big year for us so far,” said Co-owner Adam Tilford. “We’re excited to bring Mission Taco Joint’s menu favorites and famous margaritas to Town and Country. We hope to make it an integral part of the community where family and friends can enjoy quality food and genuine hospitality.”

The location will be the restaurant’s ninth. It will also have a private event space.

