Metro Transit looking to fill almost 200 positions at Saturday hiring event

Metro Transit is looking to fill almost 200 bus driver positions.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Metro Transit is looking to fill almost 200 bus driver positions.

Currently, bus drivers are putting in extra time to keep routes online as Metro Transit struggles to fill the open positions.

Chuck Stewart with Metro Transit told News 4 for each quarter of the past year, they have realigned services to maintain reliable service. Metro’s Call-A-Ride service has been eliminated from parts of areas in St. Louis County, but bus routes have also been cut in recent months.

Metro Transit is holding a hiring event on April 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Illinois Metro Bus facility at 807 N. 47th Street in East St. Louis. Those hired will be eligible for a hiring bonus of up to $2,000.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a...
Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a REAL ID
Constantino Spatafora is accused of shooting a security guard at a St. Charles retirement...
Resident of St. Charles retirement community accused of shooting security guard
Maurion Rich, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Suspect charged in shooting at Plaza Frontenac
A robocall threat made against Granite City High School prompted a large law enforcement...
Granite City High School one of at least 12 Illinois schools to receive threats Wednesday
The shooting happened at an apartment building in the 11100 block of Riaza Square just before...
Police ID man killed in overnight homicide at North County apartment complex

Latest News

Drop-in mental health center opens in Metro East
Drop-in mental health center opens in Metro East
Local prosecutor weighs in on who’s accountable in his office as Gardner assigns blame to her...
Local prosecutor weighs in on who’s accountable in his office as Gardner assigns blame to her employees
Metro East Police Departments prepare for use of body cameras
Metro East Police Departments prepare for use of body cameras
Bill to give state control of SLMPD moves to MO. Senate
Bill to give state control of SLMPD moves to MO. Senate