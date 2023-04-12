Metro Transit looking to fill almost 200 positions at Saturday hiring event

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Metro Transit is looking to fill almost 200 bus driver positions.

Currently, bus drivers are putting in extra time to keep routes online as Metro Transit struggles to fill the open positions.

Chuck Stewart with Metro Transit told News 4 for each quarter of the past year, they have realigned services to maintain reliable service. Metro’s Call-A-Ride service has been eliminated from parts of areas in St. Louis County, but bus routes have also been cut in recent months.

Metro Transit is holding a hiring event on April 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Illinois Metro Bus facility at 807 N. 47th Street in East St. Louis. Those hired will be eligible for a hiring bonus of up to $2,000.

