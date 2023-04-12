Metro East Police Departments prepare for use of body cameras

Soon every police department in Illinois will equip their officers with body cameras.
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Soon every police department in Illinois will equip their officers with body cameras. Illinois became the 7th state to require body cameras with the passage of the sweeping criminal justice overhaul law known as the SAFE-T Act.

“So, we’ve always supported it. The challenge has always been, where’s that money going to come from,” said Maj. Brett Boerm.

Major Brett Boerm of the Collinsville Police Department said his department is in the process of deciding on a company to provide the equipment and determining how to pay for the cameras. He said his department will need up to 50 cameras and the cost for the equipment could run as high as $500,000.

Cities with a population of 50,000 or less have till January 1, 2025 to get their cameras. The state will reimburse police departments for the purchase of cameras and for the yearly cost of video storage. But Boerm said there’s a hitch.

“We have to come up with that money up front first, and then seek reimbursement later and that’s that’s a lot of money to come up with for our department our size,” he said.

The Swansea Police Department has had body cameras for two years. Chief Matt Blomberg told News 4 that the biggest challenge to using them is managing the video storage. He spoke very favorable about the cameras.

“it’s been a great benefit to us,” he said.

The Edwardsville Police Department is also going through the process of deciding which cameras to buy and how to fund them. Chief Michael Fillbank told News 4 he estimates the cost at $350,000.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Constantino Spatafora is accused of shooting a security guard at a St. Charles retirement...
Resident of St. Charles retirement community accused of shooting security guard
Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a...
Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a REAL ID
Maurion Rich, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Suspect charged in shooting at Plaza Frontenac
The shooting happened at an apartment building in the 11100 block of Riaza Square just before...
Police ID man killed in overnight homicide at North County apartment complex
Have a craving for a breakfast sandwich?

Latest News

Bill to give state control of SLMPD moves to MO. Senate
Bill to give state control of SLMPD moves to MO. Senate
Goshen Coffee Chief Coffee Officer bids for national brewing bragging rights
Goshen Coffee Chief Coffee Officer bids for national brewing bragging rights
St. Louis Fire Department hiring ‘Probationary Fire Privates’
St. Louis Fire Department hiring ‘Probationary Fire Privates’
Emerson Electric announces major purchase
Emerson Electric announces major purchase