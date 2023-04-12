Metro East Police Departments prepare for use of body cameras

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Soon every police department in Illinois will equip their officers with body cameras. Illinois became the 7th state to require body cameras with the passage of the sweeping criminal justice overhaul law known as the SAFE-T Act.

“So, we’ve always supported it. The challenge has always been, where’s that money going to come from,” said Maj. Brett Boerm.

Major Brett Boerm of the Collinsville Police Department said his department is in the process of deciding on a company to provide the equipment and determining how to pay for the cameras. He said his department will need up to 50 cameras and the cost for the equipment could run as high as $500,000.

Cities with a population of 50,000 or less have till January 1, 2025 to get their cameras. The state will reimburse police departments for the purchase of cameras and for the yearly cost of video storage. But Boerm said there’s a hitch.

“We have to come up with that money up front first, and then seek reimbursement later and that’s that’s a lot of money to come up with for our department our size,” he said.

The Swansea Police Department has had body cameras for two years. Chief Matt Blomberg told News 4 that the biggest challenge to using them is managing the video storage. He spoke very favorable about the cameras.

“it’s been a great benefit to us,” he said.

The Edwardsville Police Department is also going through the process of deciding which cameras to buy and how to fund them. Chief Michael Fillbank told News 4 he estimates the cost at $350,000.

