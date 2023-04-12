Maryland Heights man sentenced to 11 years after admitting to sex with minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Terry E. Kuehnel, 48, from Maryland Heights, was sentenced to over 11 years in prison after knowingly meeting up with a 16-year-old girl for sex in 2021.

Kuehnel pleaded guilty in December to a felony charge of coercion and enticement of a minor that he knew was 16 years old for sex.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Kuehnel and the teen began communicating through texts, audio and video, including 246 phone calls, with one lasting 14 hours.

Ten days after the girl turned 16 and got her driver’s license, Kuehnel arranged for her to meet him in a department store parking lot and then took her to his home for illegal sexual activity. Family members reported the teen missing, and police found her in Kuehnel’s home the following day.

In a letter, the victim’s parents told U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey that the girl has suffered from anxiety and is in counseling with a licensed clinical social worker specializing in sexual abuse and trauma.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative to stop the epidemic of sexual abuse of children. The initiative was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

