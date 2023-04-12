Man dead in road rage shooting in Dellwood

DELLWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in a road rage shooting in Dellwood Tuesday evening, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Chambers and West Florissant. Police tell News 4 that a car was rear-ended. The driver of the car that was hit then got out and confronted the driver of the other car. He then pulled out a gun and shot the other driver.

The suspect fled but was arrested a shot distance away, police tell News 4.

