Jordan Walker ties 111-year-old MLB record in historic start to MLB career

St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a solo home run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Matt Woods
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMOV) -- Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker became the first player since 1912 to have a hit in each of his first 12 games in the major leagues before age 21.

Walker singled in the ninth inning against the Rockies Wednesday to tie the record in the Cardinals’ 7-4 win to close out the series in Denver. Eddie Murphy of the 1912 Philadelphia Athletics is the only other player since 1900 to accomplish the feat.

Walker has 15 hits in his first 47 at bats in the major leagues. He is third on the Cardinals in hits and RBI this season.

Walker will have a chance to take the No. 1 spot for the record Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first of a six-game homestand.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Constantino Spatafora is accused of shooting a security guard at a St. Charles retirement...
Resident of St. Charles retirement community accused of shooting security guard
Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a...
Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a REAL ID
Maurion Rich, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Suspect charged in shooting at Plaza Frontenac
The shooting happened at an apartment building in the 11100 block of Riaza Square just before...
Police ID man killed in overnight homicide at North County apartment complex
Have a craving for a breakfast sandwich?

Latest News

United States' Becky Sauerbrunn in action during the first half of an international friendly...
USWNT fans enjoy team’s first game at CITYPARK
Nolan Gorman, bateador emergente de los Cardenales de San Luis, trota tras conectar un jonrón...
Gorman homers in 9th as Cardinals top Rockies 9-6
Goldschmidt rookie card sells for $19k
Goldschmidt rookie card sells for $19k
USWNT at CITYPARk
USWNT takes on Ireland at CITYPARK