Granite City High School dismisses early after robocall threat is made

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GRANITE CITY. Ill. (KMOV) - A robocall threat made against Granite City High School prompted a large law enforcement response Wednesday, the district’s superintendent told News 4.

Around 9:30 p.m., police started receiving calls about a shooting at Granite City High School. Police from numerous departments and ambulances were dispatched to the school, but no shooting had taken place.

The following note was sent to parents:

“The Granite City Police Department was alerted to a possible threat at Granite City High School. GCPD took quick action and were on site almost immediately after the threat was made. It has been determined that all students and staff at Granite City High School and Coolidge Junior High are safe and the GCPD will be handing reunification with the district. Parents should not come to Granite City High School until notified. Reunification will take place at Granite City High School. All pertinent information will be shared as soon as it’s available. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is the priority at this time.”

The incident comes two weeks after several schools across Missouri received similar threats.

