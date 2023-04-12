Goshen Coffee Chief Coffee Officer bids for national brewing bragging rights

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Since 2002, Goshen Coffee has worked with coffee growers from around the world to find the best beans for the perfect cup. Now their Chief Coffee Officer is after a prestigious new title.

Follow News 4′s Steve Harris as he talks with the Chief Coffee Officer at Goshen Coffee about what it takes to have brewing bragging rights.

