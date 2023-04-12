Goldschmidt rookie card sells for $19k

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals might be off to one of their worst starts in decades, but one player is making waves in the trading card market.

An autographed 2011 rookie card from reigning National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt is breaking records.

It features a photo from his rookie year with the Arizona Diamondbacks. It sold for just over $19,000 at an auction.

It’s Goldy’s highest-selling trading card to date and it’s one of only five copies in existence.

