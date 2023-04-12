Emerson Electric announces major purchase

After threatening to pull its headquarters out of the metro area last fall, Emerson Electric announced it has made a major purchase.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
After nearly a year old negotiation, Emerson has agreed to pay $8.2 billion for Austin, Texas-based national instruments.

This is part of Emerson’s goal to grow its automation solutions business.’

Emerson’s CEO said this would diversify the company and broaden its customer base.

