Emerson Electric announces major purchase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After threatening to pull its headquarters out of the metro area last fall, Emerson Electric announced it has made a major purchase, strengthening its position here.

After nearly a year old negotiation, Emerson has agreed to pay $8.2 billion for Austin, Texas-based national instruments.

This is part of Emerson’s goal to grow its automation solutions business.’

Emerson’s CEO said this would diversify the company and broaden its customer base.

