Drop-in mental health center opens in Metro East

The Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center is expanding it’s services with a new drop-in center in the Metro East.
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center is expanding it’s services with a new drop-in center in the Metro East.

Leaders held a grand opening today. They say that many people have unmet mental health needs and they hope a drop-in center helps them take their first step to treatment.

The center offers counseling, peer support and educational workshops. As well as lunches, clothing, and shower and laundry facilities.

A federal grand helped build this new center.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a...
Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a REAL ID
Constantino Spatafora is accused of shooting a security guard at a St. Charles retirement...
Resident of St. Charles retirement community accused of shooting security guard
Maurion Rich, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Suspect charged in shooting at Plaza Frontenac
A robocall threat made against Granite City High School prompted a large law enforcement...
Granite City High School one of at least 12 Illinois schools to receive threats Wednesday
The shooting happened at an apartment building in the 11100 block of Riaza Square just before...
Police ID man killed in overnight homicide at North County apartment complex

Latest News

Metro Transit looking to fill almost 200 positions at Saturday hiring event
Metro Transit looking to fill almost 200 positions at Saturday hiring event
Local prosecutor weighs in on who’s accountable in his office as Gardner assigns blame to her...
Local prosecutor weighs in on who’s accountable in his office as Gardner assigns blame to her employees
Metro East Police Departments prepare for use of body cameras
Metro East Police Departments prepare for use of body cameras
Bill to give state control of SLMPD moves to MO. Senate
Bill to give state control of SLMPD moves to MO. Senate