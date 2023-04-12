Drop-in mental health center opens in Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center is expanding it’s services with a new drop-in center in the Metro East.

Leaders held a grand opening today. They say that many people have unmet mental health needs and they hope a drop-in center helps them take their first step to treatment.

The center offers counseling, peer support and educational workshops. As well as lunches, clothing, and shower and laundry facilities.

A federal grand helped build this new center.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.