Bill to give state control of SLMPD moves to MO. Senate

The bill to give the state control over the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is headed to the Missouri Senate floor.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The bill to give the state control over the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is headed to the Missouri Senate floor.

St. Louis Mayor Tishuara Jones spoke about the bill, saying, “A state takeover of SLMPD would do nothing to make St. Louis safer. Kansas city, the only place in the country with police still under state control, just experienced its three most violent years in history.”

“A state takeover just pushes politics into public safety,” Mayor Jones said. “Making police more responsive to Jefferson City-approved bureaucrats than the neighborhoods they serve. "

Mayor Jones said this legislation needs to be put on hold to give St. Louis’ new police chief time to put his plans into action.

Chief Robert Tracy has only been on the job since January.

