Accident closes all WB lanes of I-44 near Union, Mo.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV) - An accident has closed all lanes of westbound I-44 near Union, Mo.

Police tell News 4 the accident happened around 7:00 a.m. near exit 251. One victim has been placed on a medical helicopter and crews are working to free another victim from the wreck.

Drivers on westbound I-44 are being forced to exit at mile marker 253.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.