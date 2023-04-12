Accident closes all WB lanes of I-44 near Union, Mo.
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV) - An accident has closed all lanes of westbound I-44 near Union, Mo.
Police tell News 4 the accident happened around 7:00 a.m. near exit 251. One victim has been placed on a medical helicopter and crews are working to free another victim from the wreck.
Drivers on westbound I-44 are being forced to exit at mile marker 253.
