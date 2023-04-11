Warm Days Ahead, Rain & Storms By Saturday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Lots of sunshine the next couple of days
  • Temperatures will be near 80
  • Our next rain chance arrives Saturday

What’s Next: A really pleasant Spring pattern holds right through the work week. High pressure is in control and will leave us with dry weather all week, plus warmer southwest flow. Expect lots of sunshine this week with more clouds by Friday. Our next chance for rain and storms should arrive late Friday night into Saturday. A bit early for exact time but a few showers and storms possible in the morning with more widespread storms in the afternoon if the cold front timing holds. Behind the cold front, expect cooler and breezy conditions for Sunday & Monday.

7 Day Forecast

