USWNT takes on Ireland at CITYPARK

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is taking on Ireland at 6:30 p.m. at CITYPARK.

The USWNT is undefeated in 2023, with their latest win being against Ireland, with a 2-0 match on Saturday in Austin. The team has gone six for six in their games in 2023.

Tonight’s match is the final one before Team USA and head coach Vlatko Andonovski will have to select a 23-player team for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

USWNT’s first World Cup game will be on July 21 at 8 p.m. against Vietnam.

