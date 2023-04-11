Two more former Bellefontaine Neighbors alderpersons granted backpay by judge

Municipality to pay nearly $8,000 in backpay
By Deion Broxton
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A judge ruled that two more former alderpersons in Bellefontaine Neighbors be granted back pay.

The ruling said the former alderpersons, James Carroll and Barbara West, must be paid by the North County municipality.

A St. Louis County judge ruled Carroll be paid $2,625, and West be paid roughly $1,500, bringing the total awarded to former board members to approximately $7,875. Dr. Miranda Avant-Elliott and Theresa Reed are the other alderwomen a judge recently ruled in favor of.

Bellefontaine Neighbors alderpersons sue city over unpaid wages; city facing four lawsuits

West told News 4 she sued for $4,400 because she used her own money for a grant writer when she was an alderperson, but the judge didn’t rule in her favor for that particular part.

The four former alderpersons told News 4 they boycotted meetings due to Mayor Tommie Pierson not following protocol. Pierson told News 4 he didn’t pay the alderpersons because they missed meetings.

The city paid a lawyer a $5,000 retainer and $300 an hour to fight the lawsuits.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” said Claudia Harris, a Bellefontaine Neighbors resident. “It’s ridiculous that we’re spending our time and money on some frivolous stuff like this.”

News 4 reached out to incoming mayor Dinah Tatman. She declined to comment. She will be sworn into office on April 20.

Mayor Pierson previously told News 4 he would appeal the ruling, but on Tuesday, he said he would no longer pursue an appeal.

