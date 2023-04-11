SZA SOS Tour coming to St. Louis in October

SZA fans in St. Louis can now celebrate because the St. Louis native is adding a second leg of her SOS Tour, which now includes a stop in the Lou.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
She’ll hit the Enterprise center stage on Wednesday, October 11.

General ticket sales start Friday through Ticketmaster. The SOS Tour will feature 10 dates across Europe and 23 shows in North America.

For the SOS album cover SZA, whose real name is Solana Imani Rowe, wears a custom Blues jersey.

The 33-year-old’s SOS is her second album and has been critically acclaimed.

