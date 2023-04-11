Sunny Skies With Highs Near 80 Through Thursday

First Alert Weather:

Lots of sunshine the next couple of days

Temperatures will be near 80

Our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until late Friday night/Saturday

What’s Next: A really pleasant Spring pattern holds right through the work week. Our next chance for rain and storms should arrive late Friday night into Saturday. Behind the cold front, expect cooler and breezy conditions for Sunday & Monday.

High pressure is in control and will leave us with dry weather all week, plus warmer southwest flow. Expect lots of sunshine this week with more clouds by Friday. But the rain looks to come in Saturday morning and perhaps some rain into the afternoon or evening at times, but the models disagree on the speed of this next system as well as the coverage of rain. So check back for updates as we help you plan for the weekend.

A more active pattern appears likely by the middle of next week.

