Some St. Charles County libraries closing Sundays amid staffing shortage

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) – St. Charles County library officials told News 4 that four of their branches will now be closed on Sundays due to staffing shortages.

The Board of Trustees approved the temporary cuts, which will start April 30 and run through September 3. In a statement, St. Charles County Libraries said it was a “difficult but necessary decision.” The change allows them to reallocate staff to other locations on Sundays.

Other libraries across the bistate, including St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Edwardsville and Belleville, told News 4 they have not had to alter their hours due to staffing issues.

