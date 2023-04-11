Prosecutors accused of dropping, refiling charges over last 2 years in double homicide case

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An accused murderer’s defense team has now filed to have their client’s charges thrown out.

This is in connection to the murders of a father and his daughter. In 2021, Darrion Rankin-Fleming and his 7-year-old daughter Dmyah were sitting in their car in the Central West End when police said two people shot through an open door, killing them.

Defense attorneys for the suspects Andre Anderson and Javonn Nettles claim prosecutor misconduct after charges have been dropped and refiled in the last two years.

Prosecutors are also accused of not giving all the evidence to the defense. The victims’ family said they don’t want to be caught up in politics; they simply want justice.

Defense lawyers claim their clients have a right to a speedy trial. By filing, then dropping and refiling the case, they feel like their clients’ pre-trial rights are being infringed upon.

Both men are being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.