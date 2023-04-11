Prosecutors accused of dropping, refiling charges over last 2 years in double homicide case

Defense attorneys for the suspects have filed to have the murder charges tossed
An accused murderer’s defense team has now filed to have their client’s charges thrown out.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An accused murderer’s defense team has now filed to have their client’s charges thrown out.

This is in connection to the murders of a father and his daughter. In 2021, Darrion Rankin-Fleming and his 7-year-old daughter Dmyah were sitting in their car in the Central West End when police said two people shot through an open door, killing them.

News 4 Investigates: St. Louis prosecutors dismiss and refile double murder case for a second time

Defense attorneys for the suspects Andre Anderson and Javonn Nettles claim prosecutor misconduct after charges have been dropped and refiled in the last two years.

Prosecutors are also accused of not giving all the evidence to the defense. The victims’ family said they don’t want to be caught up in politics; they simply want justice.

Defense lawyers claim their clients have a right to a speedy trial. By filing, then dropping and refiling the case, they feel like their clients’ pre-trial rights are being infringed upon.

Both men are being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Man robbed, kidnapped at gas station
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Jet’s Pizza restaurant in Creve...
Charges issued in shooting outside pizza restaurant in Creve Coeur, suspect at large
One person injured in shooting at Plaza Frontenac
One person injured in shooting at Plaza Frontenac
Fatal overnight crash in north St. Louis under investigation
1 killed in fatal overnight crash in north St. Louis, police investigating

Latest News

Missouri, Illinois, work through expungements following the legalization of marijuana
Missouri, Illinois, work through expungements following the legalization of marijuana
Legalization of recreational marijuana forces police departments to re-evaluate K9 programs
Legalization of recreational marijuana forces police departments to re-evaluate K9 programs
‘A wild, wild west free for all’ House bill would allow guns on MetroLink in Missouri
‘A wild, wild west free for all’ House bill would allow guns on MetroLink in Missouri
car fire
Police investigate after car runs off bridge, catches fire in River Des Peres