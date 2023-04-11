Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders

Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two separate murders. The suspect, who has Down syndrome, pleaded not guilty.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A Chicago man with Down syndrome is being held without bail after he was charged in two separate murders.

Nicholas Samudio, 22, was in court Monday for an arraignment hearing on charges in two separate murders. The suspect, who has Down syndrome, pleaded not guilty.

Police say Samudio shot and killed a 28-year-old driver on Feb. 16 on Interstate-55 near Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

At the time, the victim, Humberto Marin-Garcia, was driving a vehicle with his pregnant wife and two young children when it was hit by gunfire. The wife was able to stop the car but realized her husband was no longer breathing. She and the kids were not hurt.

Then, 10 days later, authorities say Samudio fatally shot another man in the North Lawndale neighborhood. That’s when police arrested him. A second suspect, Moses Maldonado, is also facing murder charges in the killing.

Prosecutors have not revealed a motive in either case.

Samudio is being held without bail.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Man robbed, kidnapped at gas station
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Jet’s Pizza restaurant in Creve...
Charges issued in shooting outside pizza restaurant in Creve Coeur, suspect at large
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
One person injured in shooting at Plaza Frontenac
One person injured in shooting at Plaza Frontenac

Latest News

Missouri, Illinois, work through expungements following the legalization of marijuana
Missouri, Illinois, work through expungements following the legalization of marijuana
Legalization of recreational marijuana forces police departments to re-evaluate K9 programs
Legalization of recreational marijuana forces police departments to re-evaluate K9 programs
Prosecutors accused of dropping, refiling charges over last 2 years in double homicide case
Prosecutors accused of dropping, refiling charges over last 2 years in double homicide case
‘A wild, wild west free for all’ House bill would allow guns on MetroLink in Missouri
‘A wild, wild west free for all’ House bill would allow guns on MetroLink in Missouri