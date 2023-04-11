Man shot, killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis.

The shooting took place in the area of Glasgow and Gamble around 5:15 p.m. Police said the man, believed to be around 20 years old, was not conscious nor breathing when he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other details have been released. This story will be updated as information develops.

