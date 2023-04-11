Man sentenced for role in crash that killed woman, left her mother injured

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Pagedale man will serve life in prison for his role in a crash that killed a 28-year-old woman and left her mother seriously injured in 2020.

Deandre Carter, 34, was sentenced on Tuesday. In March. he was convicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and second-degree assault. On July 21, 2020, he was speeding in a stolen Mitsubishi SUV when he crossed the center lane of Page Boulevard near Walton in North City and collided head-on with a car being driven by Paige Walker.

Walker died at a hospital. Her mother, who was a passenger in her car, was badly injured.

