Man sentenced for role in crash that killed woman, left her mother injured

Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of second-degree murder.(MGN)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Pagedale man will serve life in prison for his role in a crash that killed a 28-year-old woman and left her mother seriously injured in 2020.

Deandre Carter, 34, was sentenced on Tuesday. In March. he was convicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and second-degree assault. On July 21, 2020, he was speeding in a stolen Mitsubishi SUV when he crossed the center lane of Page Boulevard near Walton in North City and collided head-on with a car being driven by Paige Walker.

Walker died at a hospital. Her mother, who was a passenger in her car, was badly injured.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Man robbed, kidnapped at gas station
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
A Missouri family trying to adopt a little boy in what’s become an international adoption...
Missouri family united with son after years of international adoption issues
Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Jet’s Pizza restaurant in Creve...
Charges issued in shooting outside pizza restaurant in Creve Coeur, suspect at large
Maryland Heights facility under investigation after patient death
Maryland Heights facility under investigation after patient death

Latest News

Missouri, Illinois, work through expungements following the legalization of marijuana
Missouri, Illinois, work through expungements following the legalization of marijuana
Legalization of recreational marijuana forces police departments to re-evaluate K9 programs
Legalization of recreational marijuana forces police departments to re-evaluate K9 programs
Prosecutors accused of dropping, refiling charges over last 2 years in double homicide case
Prosecutors accused of dropping, refiling charges over last 2 years in double homicide case
‘A wild, wild west free for all’ House bill would allow guns on MetroLink in Missouri
‘A wild, wild west free for all’ House bill would allow guns on MetroLink in Missouri