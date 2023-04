ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died when a fire broke out in a home in Affton Monday night, police say.

The fire broke out at a home in the 8300 block of S. Laclede Station Road just before 9:00 p.m. A man was found inside and was unresponsive; he was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Authorities believe the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen.

