Legalization of recreational marijuana forces police departments to re-evaluate K9 programs

Monday was the first day on the job for Rogue, a newly trained K9 at O’Fallon Police Department.
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Monday was the first day on the job for Rogue, a newly trained K9 at O’Fallon Police Department. Rogue can sniff out cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, but one thing this dog’s nose won’t sniff out is marijuana.

“We preemptively took notice and stopped imprinting our dogs on marijuana,” explained Sgt. Keith Lewis, the K9 Supervisor for the O’Fallon Police Department.

They watched as marijuana became legal in Illinois, and then Missouri followed suit with the passing of Amendment 3 and decided any new K9s would no longer be trained to identify cannabis. Their final K9 with the ability to sniff out marijuana retired in December.

Other departments are following suit. St. Louis County recently applied for a grant for $18,424. The application said the funding would be used for the “purchase of supplies, training, related travel and certification of a replacement canine team. The canine replacement must be trained on controlled substance(s) other than marijuana.”

Andy Multon works for Peacekeeper Defense which trains police K9s in the area.

“The last two years, we’re just not training with cannabis when it comes to that odor for dogs,” he said.

The challenge is once a dog is imprinted or trained to sniff out marijuana, they can’t be untrained.

Sgt. Lewis said their decision is in an effort to ensure no one’s rights are violated under the new constitutional amendment.

“We are very cognitive of people’s constitutional rights. We don’t ever want to trample on that or the Fourth Amendment, so having that in mind, we want to take preventative steps to keep that from coming up in the City of O’Fallon,” said Lewis.

In St. Charles County, a spokesperson for the police department said they will meet with the new prosecuting attorney to determine how to move forward with their K9 program.

In St. Louis City, a spokesperson said, “We are not retiring or retraining any of our K9s as it relates to Missouri Amendment 3. None of our K9s are trained exclusively for detecting marijuana. We may consider not training newly acquired K9s to detect marijuana in the future; however, no final decision has been made in that regard as there are still instances when possession of marijuana is still considered to be illegal under the new law.”

It remains illegal to consume marijuana and get behind the wheel of a car. Sgt. Lewis said the smell of marijuana could be used as probable cause in a situation where impaired driving is suspected.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

