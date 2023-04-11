Episode 229: Cheryl’s Herbs

Product at Cheryl's Herbs.
Product at Cheryl's Herbs.(KMOV News 4)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For three decades, Cheryl’s Herbs in Maplewood has brought a holistic approach to business.

Started in 1991 by Cheryl Hoard, the shop sells essential oils, herbs, tinctures and more. It was a store Tiffany Jones fell in love with when she moved to St. Louis. So when Tiffany heard it might close after the owner’s death, she decided to step in.

We sat down with Tiffany to talk about growing the wholesale side of the business, what exactly these herbs do in terms of health and wellness and how they handmade the products right there in the shop on Manchester Avenue.

