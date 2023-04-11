Eastbound lane of Jefferson Barracks Bridge closed Wednesday

File picture of traffic cones
File picture of traffic cones(MGN Online)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – Due to rapidly deteriorating pavement conditions, the Missouri Department of Transportation will close a lane across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge on Wednesday.

Crews will close the right lane of eastbound Interstate 255 from 3 a.m. until 1 p.m. on April 12. While the lane is closed, pavement repairs will be underway.

The closure was originally planned for Saturday. During the closure, drivers heading into Illinois from South County should allow themselves extra time as only one eastbound lane will be open.

