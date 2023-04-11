Crestwood police investigate graffiti at Watson Plaza Shopping Center

By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Crestwood police are trying to determine who is responsible for repeated acts of graffiti on the rear of buildings at Watson Plaza Shopping Center near Watson and Sappington Road.

Officer Dion Olson is with the Crestwood Police Department.

“I would say that this is juveniles, and this is their way of expressing themselves. But I wish they’d do it in a more positive way,” he said.

Customers at the shopping center call those responsible vandals.

“It’s upsetting to see it, it really is,” said Marty Schneider.

Business owners said they have seen graffiti on the rear of several businesses. Property managers are quick to respond and paint over the graffiti, but the graffiti has reappeared several times.

“When it happens again and again, it takes away from the personality of the community and the pride that we have. This is, this is a beautiful town, and we want to keep it that way,” said Olson.

In Missouri, graffiti is classified as vandalism and can carry a punishment of up to one year in prison and up to a $2,000 fine. But it can also be classified as property damage, which can carry a punishment of up to four years in prison.

