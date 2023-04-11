Chiefs add WR Richie James

New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) is introduced before an NFL football game...
New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs added another wide receiver to their roster late last week.

According to a report from NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo, Kansas City signed former New York Giants target Richie James to a deal on Friday, April 7.

James was a part of a Giants wide receiver room last year that included another Chiefs wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, before he was traded to the Chiefs in October of the 2022 season. Toney came up clutch for the Chiefs, scoring a touchdown and returning the longest punt in Super Bowl history to help the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

James secured 57 catches for 569 yards and four touchdowns during the 2022 season. He played four seasons for the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Giants.

Terms of a contract for the Chiefs and James have not been disclosed.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man robbed, kidnapped at gas station
Man robbed, kidnapped at gas station
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
A Missouri family trying to adopt a little boy in what’s become an international adoption...
Missouri family united with son after years of international adoption issues
Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Jet’s Pizza restaurant in Creve...
Charges issued in shooting outside pizza restaurant in Creve Coeur, suspect at large
Maryland Heights facility under investigation after patient death
Maryland Heights facility under investigation after patient death

Latest News

USWNT will face Ireland at CITYPARK on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
USWNT takes on Ireland at CITYPARK
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez works against the St. Louis Cardinals in the...
Márquez exits after 5 with arm ailment, Rox beat Cards 7-4
The NFL is predicting 300,000 people will be filling the streets of KC and pouring a lot of...
NFL Draft expected to bring $100M to Kansas City
St. Louis Cardinals' Alec Burleson can't catch a home run hit by Milwaukee Brewers' Willy...
Adames leads Brewers to 6-1 victory over Cardinals