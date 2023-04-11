California man admits to flying to St. Louis to meet teenager he was talking to online

Published: Apr. 11, 2023
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man from California has been sentenced to seven years in prison after he admitted to traveling to St. Louis for a Missouri teenager.

Court documents state Edson S. Ortiz, 30, of Napa County, pleaded guilty to one felony count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. He admitted that he started talking to the then-16-year-old in 2020 over Snapchat and WhatsAPP before flying to St. Louis to meet the girl at a Chesterfield hotel. At the time, Ortiz was 27.

According to investigators, Ortiz recorded the crime on his phone. The evidence was found in January 2021 after he reportedly uploaded child sexual abuse material to Snapchat.

