$10M program to address St. Charles City water contamination in front of Missouri House committee

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) – A proposal in the Missouri House would create a loan program to address the water contamination and infrastructure problem in St. Charles.

“This is a major step toward combatting water contamination in St. Charles,” said Rep. Phil Christofanelli (R-St. Peters). “We need to modernize and upgrade the water infrastructure to ensure sustainable access to clean water for city residents.”

Christofanelli worked in conjunction with House Budget Chair Cody Smith to propose the $10 million program. The money would go towards upgrading and modernizing the water infrastructure.

“This is a fiscally responsible measure to address a critical need in one of our state’s premier cities,” said Smith (R-Carthage). “We worked hard to make room for this in the budget, and we will make sure St. Charles gets the financial help it needs.

The proposal is included in the House Committee Substitute for HB 19. It is scheduled for a vote in the House Budget Committee this week.

