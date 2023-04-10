Warming Trend This Week

First Alert Weather:

Sunny skies with highs in the 70s through Wednesday

Temps push to near 80 by Thursday

Our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until Friday night after midnight.

What’s Next: A really pleasant Spring pattern holds right through the work week. Our next chance for rain and storms should arrive Saturday. Behind the cold front, expect cooler and breezy conditions for Sunday & Monday.

High pressure is on control and will leave us with dry weather all week, plus warmer southwest flow. Expect lots of sunshine this week with more clouds by Friday. But the rain looks to come in Saturday morning and perhaps some rain into the afternoon or evening at times, but the models disagree on the speed of this next system. So check back for updates as we help you plan for the weekend.

