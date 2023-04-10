Two shootings in St. Louis overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In St. Louis City, one person was shot at a Mobil Gas Station at Union on Bircher on the north side.

Our crew on this scene overnight saw one person being walked to an ambulance.

And around 2 a.m., police responded to Dunnica Avenue, near Louisiana, in South St. Louis. Police said a man was shot in the arm. He was breathing when he was rushed to the hospital.

Police have not released any more information on these two shootings.

Violent crime has been down in St. Louis City this year. There have been 36 homicides this year. At this same time last year there were 44, and the year before that there were 53.

