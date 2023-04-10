Renderings released of new headqaurters for Stray Rescue of St. Louis

A rendering of the Adoption Lobby at Stray Rescue
A rendering of the Adoption Lobby at Stray Rescue(Stray Rescue of St. Louis)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stray Rescue of St. Louis has released renderings of their new headquarters in South City.

The animal rescue group shared the images on social media Monday. It includes large fenced-in play yards, a low-const veterinary center, a free roam cat area, and quieter dog apartments on an 84.000 square-foot campus. The property is located on Bingham Ave in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Stray Rescue is taking donations, which can be made by clicking here.

