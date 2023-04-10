Police investigate car, train crash overnight in Columbia, Ill.

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are investigating after a car was struck by a train overnight in Columbia, Ill.

According to police, the call came out around 3 a.m. Monday morning for a car crash involving a train on DD Road near Ramsey Road. Police and fire responded and found a car that was near the railroad crossing with heavy front end damage. Crews searched along the railroad and did not locate a driver.

The vehicle was registered out of Missouri, and police are attempting to make contact with the owner.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

